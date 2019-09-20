Los Lunas HS football players volunteer at local nonprofit

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Local football players took a break from their busy practice season to hang out with kids in their community. Members of the Los Lunas varsity team visited kids at the nonprofit learning center La Vida Felicidad this week.

They read stories, played tag, and worked side-by-side with the kids on arts and crafts, even decorating footballs. Those behind it say it’s an enriching experience for the kids and the teens.

“I know we’re under a lot of stress with school and sports on top of that, so it’s nice to come out and play with these kids and see their smiling faces,” high school students Daniel Romero and Bryce Sancana said.

“They see you doing it, and they want to do it too, so it makes you feel like a good person. So this shows the effect you have,” they said.

La Vida educator Eleanor Mendoza says the players did a great job interacting with the kids on their level.