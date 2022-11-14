LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store.
It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last year but now it’s open to the public.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead
- Crime: Warrant issued for man suspected of shooting person outside Albuquerque restaurant
- Top Story 1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
- New Mexico: Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
People can visit the store on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and every second Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to noon.