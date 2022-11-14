LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store.

It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last year but now it’s open to the public.

People can visit the store on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and every second Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to noon.