LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A first of it’s kind powere system in one New Mexico town aims to harvest solar power year-round.

Los Lunas turned on its new solar power system, designed to keep its recycling center powered 24/7. The system will put out six-times the power of normal solar panels, yet its smaller and more compact.

The panels are vertical so they’ll also work during winter weather too. Los Lunas is the first city in the nation to use the new panels.