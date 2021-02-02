Los Lunas drive-in set to reopen

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For those who miss going to the movies, Los Lunas is planning on reopening its Badlands Drive-In at the old BMX track. Jurassic Park is on deck for Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb 7 at 6 p.m. followed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” at 9 p.m.

This comes as the state relaxes its limitation on vehicle gatherings. As of Friday, counties in the red may have gatherings of up to 40 vehicles. The governor’s office says the goal was to open up more safely distanced activities as spring approaches. The order requires people to say in their cars during these types of events. According to The Village of Los Lunas’s website, tickets for the drive-in movie go on sale on Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.