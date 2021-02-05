Los Lunas drive-in movie theater reopens

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new local drive-in theater welcomed movie-goers Friday night. The Village of Los Lunas hosted its first showings at the Badlands Drive-In, which was recently built at the site of the old BMX track on Highway 314.

Families at the debut said they were thrilled to have a new way to get out of the house. The opening comes as the state relaxes its limitation on vehicle gatherings. Counties in the red may have gatherings of up to 40 vehicles. The governor’s office says the goal was to open up more safely distanced activities as spring approaches. The order requires people to say in their cars during these types of events.