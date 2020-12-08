Los Lunas drive-in movie theater construction complete

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The new drive-in theater in Los Lunas is complete, but movies will have to wait. The Village’s Parks and Recreation Department transformed the old BMX racetrack into a permanent drive-in theater.

Since the current public health order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 cars, it will not be open. Once mass gatherings are allowed or the health order is modified, they will be ready to open.

In August, crews laid asphalt, hoping to have the drive-in ready by September. The drive-in theater is estimated to fit about 100 cars. During the pandemic, the Balloon Fiesta Park was also turned into a temporary drive-in theater. Los Lunas Parks and Rec says the Badlands Drive-In will remain even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

