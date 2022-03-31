LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County coach, accused of having an inappropriate texting relationship with a student has been arraigned in federal court. Thirty-year-old Jonathon Bindues was arraigned on Wednesday on a nine-count indictment.

That includes eight counts of production of child pornography and one count of coercion and enticement of a minor. Between Sept. 2020 and June 2021, Bindues is accused of exchanging more than 17,000 text messages with the 15-year-old girl including asking for nude images. Authorities say the girl’s mother discovered the text messages and reported it to New Mexico State Police.