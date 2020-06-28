Live Now
Los Lunas church continues in-person services after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

New Mexico

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas church continued its in-person services Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state says the staff member at the Calvary Chapel New Harvest Church in Los Lunas is being uncooperative and putting others at risk. But Pastor David Maestas claims that’s untrue, saying the staff member immediately quarantined himself before the test results came back.

Sunday morning, a livestream showed a service with social distancing measures in place. “Know this, we’re not just concerned for your physical health, but your spiritual health as well,” Maestas said in the livestream. The pastor says other church-goers who had been in direct contact with the positive member, were tested, and their results came back negative.

