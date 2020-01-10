Los Lunas child care center opens new playground

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas non-profit is celebrating a new addition to the community.

Friday, La Vida Felicidad got to celebrate the donation of a new playground at their child care center, all thanks to Niagara Bottling Company. The organization dedicated the playground to the company.

Officials say the continued support form Niagara means everything to them. “We recognize that we can’t do this alone and so to see our community members come together and invest and contribute really has a deeper impact,” Executive Director Adria Duran said.

The program provides support and educational services for children up to five years old. La Vida also helps struggling adults and seniors.

