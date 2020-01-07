Los Lunas announces new green waste initiative

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas officials are using waste to make their village greener. They’re building a facility to turn green waste like leaves, bushes, and trees, and sludge into compost.

The Parks and Recreation Department will then use it to fertilize parks and fields while selling the rest to commercial farmers and landscapers. Officials say the project will pay for itself within five to ten years.

“The value of us doing this is priceless because we don’t want the village to be paying top dollar to bury this in a landfill,” said Marcus Montoya, Solid Waste Division superintendent.

The village got the idea from Sandoval County. Solid Waste service fees helped pay for the $912,000 project that’s expected to be completed in March.