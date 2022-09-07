PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Norteño group Los Huracanes del Norte were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday. The group has released more than 900 songs over its 50-year career and have been nominated for three Grammys.

The band was started by four brothers, Heraclio, Jesus, Franscio, and Jose originally from Mexico. They moved to California with their parents were they were farm workers by day and entertainers by night. Found member Heraclio Garcia and his son Rocky Garcia accepted the award on behalf of the band.