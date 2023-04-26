LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities is delaying utility bills until an issue with calculations on the bills is corrected. The department said the totals on the bills are correct, but the way it was calculated needs to be fixed.

A spokesperson with the department said there will not be late fees for the delayed bills. The issue is expected to be corrected within a week.

For anyone who received a utility bill after April 7, the department sent this information to check the total under gas:

The gas service charge equals either $10.26 or $30.78, depending on meter size.

The gas rate changes on day 8 of each month, so consumption will show up on two different lines—one line shows through April 7, and the other shows from April 8 on.

The variable consumption charge through April 7 equals $1.24 per therm for residential and commercial customers. Starting April 8, that charge equals $0.52 per therm.

Starting April 8, a recovery fee of $0.44 per therm applies.

Anyone with questions about natural gas billing is asked to contact the Customer Care Center at 505-662-8333 or send an email to CustomerCare@lacnm.us.