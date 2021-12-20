Los Alamos to turn off power to multiple streetlights during holiday farolito viewing

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos County Traffic & Streets Division reports that it will be turning off the power to multiple streetlights so the community can view the holiday farolitos. Streetlights will be turned off starting on Thursday, Dec. 23, and will be turned back on Monday, Dec. 27.

The department is asking that all vehicles and trailers be moved off street parking during the period that lights will be off for safety. If that is not possible, the Traffic & Streets Division recommends that the vehicles and trailers be silhouetted by farolitos.

As there will be limited visibility, drivers are asked to travel at 15 mph in the viewing areas. The following streets will be affected:

Barranca Mesa

Barranca Road

Los Pueblos (including side streets)

San Juan

Totavi

Navajo Road

North Mesa

Camino Redondo

Camino Medio

Cumbres Patio

White Rock