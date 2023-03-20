LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, 14 high school teams from around the state competed to show off their science smarts. But in the fast-paced quiz game, only one emerged as victor with an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

The National Science Bowl is a Jeopardy-type quiz, where students around the U.S. answer science and math questions. They’re tested on a range of knowledge, such as space science, biology, earth science, physics, etc.

This year’s regional high school competition was held at Albuquerque Academy. The judges were experts from Sandia National Laboratories.

Ultimately, “Team 1” from Los Alamos won the high school competition. Now the winners, Isaac Gao, Linnhtet Htoon, Minhtet Htoon, Charles Cai, and Mary Couture, get a trip to Washington D.C. for the National Science Bowl. Second and third place were taken by teams from La Cueva High School in Albuquerque.

There’s also a middle school competition. And Los Alamos students also won that one. So, Rafa Rocha, left, Lydia Davis, Amy Bartlett-Gaunt, Julia Zou, and Drew Bacrania also get to compete in the National Science Bowl. The national event is scheduled for April 27 to May 1.