LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of high school students from Los Alamos will be heading to the National Science Bowl national finals. The team won their regional competition and will be competing in Washington D.C. from April 27 to May 1.

The team will get to participate in sightseeing, science activities and the NSB competition. The National Science Bowl brings students from across the country together to compete in a question and answer competition. Teams solve technical problems and answer questions on subjects ranging from science disciplines to space science and math.

The top two high school and middle school teams at NSB nationals will win $5,000 that goes toward their schools math and science department. Teams that place in the top 16 will win $1,000 for their schools.