LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are now investigating accusations that some New Mexico high school coaches were drinking on campus near students. A police spokesman said “several coaches” with the Los Alamos High School girl’s volleyball team are part of the investigation.

Police said they’re looking into allegations that coaches may have been drinking alcohol on the Los Alamos High campus around the time of a team bonding event with students in August. The department said Los Alamos Schools asked for police to investigate following an internal investigation.

News 13 called the district multiple times about the situation. They have not answered any of our questions.