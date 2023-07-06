LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Officials are urging residents to follow Water Rule W-8, which is in effect until October 1. Under the rule, anyone with an odd numbered address is asked to water their yard only on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Anyone with an even number address can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. All residents are asked not to water between the 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The rule also limits anyone who irrigates their yard to irrigate no more that three times per week, but not between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. “People often assume Water Rule W-8 is only about conservation, but in situations like this, it is also about simply maintaining reliable water service for the community,” Department of Public Utilities Deputy Utility Manager Clay Mosely said in a release.

Officials say if water levels in wells continue falling, that could lead to solutions that increase costs of future water rates. More more information on Water Rule W-8, visit the Los Alamos DPU website.