LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County is gearing up for the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, “Oppenheimer,” and working to cultivate relationships in order to share the “real” Los Alamos. Los Alamos is preparing to teach visitors the true stories behind the events featured in the “Oppenheimer” film.

Team Oppie of Project Oppenheimer is a group of community members promoting thoughtful visitor experiences that lead to “extended, repeat, and referral” visits, according to Los Alamos County’s Assistant Public Information Officer, Leslie E. Bucklin.

“People want to know who, what, and where Los Alamos is. We are hoping to utilize the increase in visibility, interest, and tourism to strengthen current businesses, increase development investments, and leverage new funding opportunities,” explains Dan Ungerleider, the County Economic Development Administrator.

Focus areas for Team Oppie

Business and hospitality

Marketing and public relations

Community engagement

Education

Facilitating conversations

Arts and Culture

Regional engagement

History and science

In film

National parks

Outdoor recreation

One of the programs being developed by Team Oppie is the Los Alamos ScienceFest, including “Oppenheimer: The Movie, The Man, The Manhattan Project.” Other programs include the Historical Society Lecture Series and more events at Los Alamos’ Event Center, SALA.

Team Oppie will meet monthly on each fourth Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in council Chambers or Fuller Lodge. Their next meeting is on Feb. 24 in Council Chambers. For more information regarding Project Oppenheimer visit losalamosnm.us.