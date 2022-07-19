LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police are urging people to be careful when picking up stray dollar bills or coins. The department shared a warning from Tennessee authorities after reports of two separate cases where fentanyl was found inside folded cash.

Los Alamos Police say they have not seen a case like this yet, but they say the drug could enter a person’s system by inhaling it or through skin contact, leading to accidental overdoses. They say even small amounts of the drug could be deadly. According to the CDC, synthetic opioids like fentanyl are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States.