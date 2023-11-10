LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information that helps identify a vehicle burglary suspect.

Police said several vehicle burglaries occurred in White Rock in late October, and Los Alamos in early November.

Possible vehicle burglary suspect. (Credit: Los Alamos Police Department)

A suspect was captured on home surveillance footage during one of the incidents. The Investigations Section is seeking the identity of the suspect pictured.

“If anyone believes they have been the victim of a vehicle burglary, we ask that you call the Los Alamos Police Department Consolidated Dispatch Center (CDC) at (505) 662-8222. We also ask that you lock your vehicles and remove valuables from sight. Our officers may place crime alert cards at your residence or business if they locate unlocked doors or issues that invite criminal activity,” Deputy Chief Oliver Morris stated in a news release.

If anyone has any information related to the suspect, they may report it anonymously by calling L.A. Crime-Stoppers at 505-662-8282.