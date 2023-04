LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities are checking for a gas leak in the area of Canyon Rd. and Manhattan Lp., after receiving calls about a natural gas smell in the area Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Los Alamos DPU says they have not found anything that would be cause for concern. Officials say they will continue investigating the incident.