LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory is celebrating 50 years of its globally sought-after linear particle accelerator. Scientists use the accelerator to study the interactions of atoms as well as to look inside archaeological artifacts.
It also has uses in the field of medicine, which have the potential to be game-changers. The labs say scientists from all over the world seek out chances to use the half-mile long accelerator. The accelerator can propel particles as fast as 84% of the speed of light.