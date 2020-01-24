Los Alamos National Laboratory spends millions in New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory says they have a big impact on New Mexico’s economy.

According to a news release, the laboratory spent $396 million in contracts with New Mexico businesses. Of those contracts, $289 went to small businesses which they say is $20 million more than two years ago.

In 2019 the company increased its contracts with businesses that are categorized as disadvantaged, women-owned, veteran-owned, and HUB-zone located. A single business may qualify for more than one category.