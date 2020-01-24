Live Now
Los Alamos National Laboratory spends millions in New Mexico

New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory says they have a big impact on New Mexico’s economy.

According to a news release, the laboratory spent $396 million in contracts with New Mexico businesses. Of those contracts, $289 went to small businesses which they say is $20 million more than two years ago.

In 2019 the company increased its contracts with businesses that are categorized as disadvantaged, women-owned, veteran-owned, and HUB-zone located. A single business may qualify for more than one category.

  • Disadvantaged: 52.2 percent in FY 2019, up from 19.6 percent in FY 2018
  • Women-owned: 45.8 percent in FY 2019, up from 11.5 percent in FY 2018
  • HUB zone-located: 12.4 percent in FY 2019, up from 6.1 percent in FY 2018
  • Veteran-owned: 7.5 percent in FY 2019, up from 1.1 percent in FY 2018

