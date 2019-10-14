Los Alamos National Lab studying spread of mosquito-borne diseases

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Lab is studying the threat of mosquitoes and their growing populations.

“We’re studying mosquito populations to understand how they grow and change with seasons, and to understand how they impact infectious diseases that they spread both to humans and animals,” scientist Carrie Manore said.

Researchers say hurricanes, flooding, and standing water all affect how mosquitoes grow and relocate over time. Scientists are now studying precipitation, temperature and water gage to predict mosquito population.

Researchers say that by predicting these populations, they will be able to warn health departments sooner so they are better prepared for that season, and help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.