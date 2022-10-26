LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Middle School football coach has forfeited the final game of the season and is making his team take sensitivity training. It comes after he and others heard some of his players chanting racist remarks at the Santa Fe Indian School.

On October 5, the Santa Fe Indian School football team visited Los Alamos Middle School to play each other. The game went smoothly, with Los Alamos winning.

However, as the Santa Fe Indian School’s team was going to the visitor’s locker room, Los Alamos’s players started chanting a racist remark. They told the Santa Fe Indian School to “go back to the rez.” Los Alamos Schools superintendent says it’s a disappointing incident. Los Alamos Public Schools says only some of the team members were involved in the chanting and they are currently doing an internal investigation to identify them.

The superintendent says that after the racist chants were said, the Los Alamos head coach forfeited the next game. The school is requiring the team to take cultural sensitivity training.

Santa Fe Indian Schools say this is a step in the right direction and applauds the requirement. The Santa Fe Indian School superintendent wishes they had heard about the incident from the school and not learned about it on social media.

The Los Alamos superintendent says they are making the football players re-take the NMAA player conduct training. They hope to partner with the Pueblo de San Ildefonso on cultural sensitivity measures.