LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Alamos man is in custody after a shooting near the high school.

Police said 57-year-old David Dye fired shots and threatened to harm himself Wednesday at a home on 34th street, about a half mile from Los Alamos High School.

The school went to “secure” status as a precaution.

Officers took Dye into custody and then transported him to the hospital for a mental evaluation.