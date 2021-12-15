Power partially restored as Los Alamos experiences outage, downed trees

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos County Department of Public Utilities reports that power has been partially restored after experiencing an outage throughout Los Alamos on Wednesday morning. The county states that linemen are on patrol as they work to restore power and warns residents that trees are down in Los Alamos and White Rock.

According to the county, circuits 18, 17, and 14 have been restored and power is now back in the downtown and Eastern area. Officials state that the restoration of power to the Western area, North Mesa, Barranca Mesa, and North Community may take several more hours.

DPU crews are investigating the cause of the outage. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.