LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of students from one Los Alamos Elementary School recently took home the top prize in a unique competition. Aspen Elementary’s “Odyssey of the Mind Division Two” team won first place in their division at the Colorado state tournament in Fort Collins last weekend.

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative, problem-solving competition for students of all ages. The team now heads to the world finals at the end of next month at Michigan State University.