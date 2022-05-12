LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County Emergency Management will conduct a CodeRED emergency alert test May 13 at 3 p.m. The test will be sent to all Los Alamos County residents enrolled in the CodeRED system and should be received either by phone call, text message, or email.

The test is in response to an issue after the previous message was sent on May 8. County officials say several residents either didn’t receive the message or only received it by one method despite signing up for multiple methods.

Alerts can come from a few different numbers. Two common ones are (855)-969-4636 or (866)-419-5000. Text messages will also come from a few different numbers. A common number for text messages is (218)-350-0131.

Residents who are registered for alerts but do not receive the scheduled text message are asked to call CodeRed for assistance at (866) 939-0911. Anyone who is not signed can text LOSALAMOS to 99411 to sign up for alerts or go to CodeRED’s website.