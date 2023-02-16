LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, Los Alamos experienced a communication blackout. The community between Los Alamos and Santa Fe was left without cell and Internet service after fiber optic lines, owned by Lumen Technology, failed. Many internet providers, such as LA Network, Comcast, and Verizon, all went out since they rely on Lumen Technology to operate.

Lumen crews took over 26 hours to locate and repair the problem areas according to Los Alamos Communication and Public Relations Public Information Officer, Julie Williams-Hill. Throughout that time, information was limited between the public and the county due to the blackout. County Manager, Steven Lynne, sympathized with the public saying, “We understand that individuals were frustrated with the lack of information during the outage.”

Lynne reports that although most communication systems went out, the emergency 9-1-1 phone system remained fully operational since it operates on analog copper lines. Police and fire operations were also unaffected since they operate via radio.

County employees have been revising the communication section of their Emergency Operations Plan following the outage. Williams-Hill expresses, “the main takeaway is the urgent need for additional physical paths that connect into and out of the county.” Los Alamos county is now working to put new failover routes in place in case of another failure. A new microwave antenna has been installed on the Municipal Building roof as another extra security.

Emergency Manager, Beverley Simpson, has developed a way to bypass the phone systems to upload information to the 1610AM emergency radio station. She is also working with the alert vendor CodeRED to help with communication if a similar outage event occurs again.

Recommendations for residents