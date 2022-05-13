LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos County Police Department says there has been a rise in scam calls regarding utility bills. They say people are calling residences and asking for immediate payment for electric bills from PNM.

Anyone receiving a call is advised to either hang up, ask for the person’s information to verify with the Los Alamos County Utilities Department or tell them they have the wrong number. Police say at no time will any Los Almos County employee ask for credit card payment for PNM.