LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for families belonging to victims of a plane crash. It happened in the 1970s.

According to Los Alamos County officials, the crash killed nine people. They want to dedicate a memorial on May 19 to the victims at the Los Alamos Airport. However, they want the family members of those victims to be a part of the process.

What happened?

On May 19, 1972, Ross Aviation Flight 7 was supposed to bring Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory employees from Albuquerque to Los Alamos. The plane crashed just after takeoff. No one survived. See the National Transportation Safety Board accident report by clicking here.

Who died in the crash?

Authorities said the following people died in the crash:

Bruce A. Bean

William P. Frye

Johnnie E. Gallegos

John A Gill

Wright H. Langham

Donald A. Larson

Richard O. Niethammer

Eugene T. Teatum

Richard T. Zettel (Pilot)

If you can get ahold of the victims’ families, reach out to Deputy County Manager Linda Matteson at lacmanager@lacnm.us or 505-663-1750.