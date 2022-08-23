LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – In Los Alamos County, a new program has formed. The program is aiming to protect bears and residents in the area.

The county has begun distributing bear-resistant trash containers through “Operation Save the Bears.” So far, there are 100 bear-resistant dumpsters and almost 700 residential roll carts.

County officials are hoping to reduce human-bear encounters. The official website for the area explained they are trying to save the lives of citizens and bears. After two months in a trial phase, officials are planning to disperse more than 6,500 trash bins. The project runs a tab of $2.4 million.