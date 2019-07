LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos County jail is reportedly sending its weekly booking report to U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, a New Mexico public defender called attention to the jail’s regular email and noticed at least two ICE officials.

However, officials with the jail say they are only providing ICE with the report because they asked for it and they are only giving them what is already public information.