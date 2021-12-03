Los Alamos County Ice Rink opens for 85th season

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Parks, Recreation Open Space Division has announced that the county ice rink is now open. The department reports in a news release that entering its 85th season, the ice rink now has been upgraded to be more ADA friendly and includes new locker rooms.

Additionally, the ice rink will continue to offer ice skating lessons and will serve as a location for the Los Alamos Hockey Association to practice and play. A full schedule of events and hours can be found online at the Los Alamos County Community Service site.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves will play an inter-squad game at the Ice Rink on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the Aquatic Center and online with the event limited to 250 spectators.

Other upcoming ice rink events include Skate with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Luminaria Skate on Friday, Dec. 24.