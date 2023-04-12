LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County authorities are bringing attention to recent overdoses. They want to spread awareness about drug usage in the community.

According to Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD), local emergency crews have responded to six, separate, suspected-overdose calls within the last week. Four of the six people involved in those calls died.

“While we cannot confirm the cause of death in these cases until the Office of the Medical Investigator has conducted their investigation, we believe there is evidence that is alarming, and we want to inform the public of the dangers associated with the abuse of prescription medication and illicit drugs,” stated Deputy Chief Oliver Morris.

Fentanyl was recovered from one of the death scenes. LAPD has been investigating fentanyl trafficking in the community, and they believe young people are being targeted in those drug-related efforts.

“Our first responders carry Narcan and have saved several lives over the past few years, however, there is no guarantee your life will be saved when the abuse of these drugs exists,” Morris said.

In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) said more than 50 million fentanyl pills were seized. They claimed 6 of 10 fentanyl pills seized potentially carried a deadly dose of the drug.

The biannual DEA Drug Take Back Day will be on April 22. Visit this link to learn more.