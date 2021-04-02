Los Alamos bomb squad makes beeping Easter eggs for visually impaired boy

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Bomb Squad is helping make this Easter extra special for a local boy. Commander Preston Ballew and his team spent the week making beeping Easter eggs for a visually impaired Los Alamos boy named Louie.

His mom says she tried to get them from a national group but they were all sold out so she reached out to the Los Alamos Police Department.

Ballew says the process is quite simple but made a big impact. The bomb squad is one of only six certified bomb squads in the state. They say if they’re asked next year to make more, they would be happy to.