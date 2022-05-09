LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities is asking residents and business to stop outdoor water use until Los Alamos is no longer threatened by the Cerro Pelado Fire.

Outdoor watering should be stopped while in the ‘Set’ phase of evacuation, because outdoor watering negatively impacts pressure in the county’s water distribution system, according to a release from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities. The fire is not currently in the boundaries of the distribution system, but water tanker trucks are being used to truck water closer to firefighters.

Residents are also being asked not to leave sprinklers or hoses running in the event of an evacuation. The department says there is no need to restrict indoor water use at this time.