LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mayor is in trouble with the law again – after breaking the rules of her probation from a summer DWI arrest. Glenda Greene was elected mayor of Lordsburg, New Mexico in November 2021. A month later in December, she pleaded guilty to driving drunk after a traffic stop in August near her home. Greene later provided a breath sample and had a blood alcohol concentration of .15, well over the legal limit.

The mayor was sentenced to 364 days probation and part of that sentence required her to drive a vehicle with an ignition interlock device for a year. But according to court documents filed in Grant County, Greene wasn’t following that condition.

The complaint states on June 11, a Silver City police officer clocked Greene going 48 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone near U.S 180 East. The officer noticed her driver’s license required an interlock ignition device.

When she admitted to not having one, a family member picked her up and she was charged with driving while her license was revoked. In August, the mayor took to Facebook to address the DWI and uninstalled interlock. She claims she was driving a vehicle she did not normally drive.

She still pled guilty to driving while her license was revoked and speeding. On September 14, Mayor Greene received a deferred sentence of 90 days of unsupervised probation and will need to pay $142 in court costs.

Since Mayor Greene’s sentence was deferred, charges will be dismissed this December if she completes the probation without violations. KRQE reached out to Mayor Greene for comment but did not hear back.