SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The future of a Santa Fe Railyard building is up in the air.

Officials say Warehouse 21, a youth arts programming organization, will leave the building next year. It’s been there since 1996.

Now, Warehouse 21 has its sights set on the campus of the former College of Santa Fe and Santa Fe University of Art and Design. The city says it’s looking at its options for the building, including finding a new tenant or even selling it.