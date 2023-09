ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Alamogordo says a longtime city employee was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon. Police say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance at Hang Glider Park.

42-year-old Joseph Romo was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police say another man at the scene claimed to be the shooter, but he was not identified. No information on what led to the disturbance or what department Romo worked for is available.