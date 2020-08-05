Long-time Rio Rancho resident shares story of iconic ‘Dukes’ logo

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – You may not know his name but if you’re a local you probably know his work, the iconic ‘Dukes’ logo. Now the talented Rio Rancho resident is sharing how he did it.

“I just think back on all the time, I put in on the drawing board and I love it. Even to this day, I prefer to do that,” said Dick Moots.

Moots has been living in Rio Rancho since 1970. When he moved from Chicago to be a creative designer for Aquarius Press. Moots worked on the fliers for, what was then the Albuquerque Dodgers, and eventually became friends with the general manager. So when the general manager held a contest to rename the team to The Dukes, he recruited Moots to work on the design.

“Now he’s gotta tell the Dodgers that we’re going to be changing the name here in Albuquerque to The Dukes. And they were not happy. So he calls me up immediately and he says, ‘We need a logo, and we need it fast.’ So I started working on Sketches,” said Moots

Moots went on to create all sorts of things for The Dukes including letterheads, uniforms and even bumper stickers. His logo is still popular among Duke City residents to this day.