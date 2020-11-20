Long lines at Rio Rancho grocery stores ahead of weekend

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Grocery store lines in Rio Rancho started to pick back up Friday morning as the weekend approaches. KRQE News 13 cameras were at a grocery store in Rio Rancho Friday morning and saw long lines.

There were lines at Smiths and Albertson’s, but the Walmart had lines wrapping around the building. The governor addressed the issue during Thursday’s news conference. “We’re working with this industry to come up with some better responses including with so many of our populations that work with our food banks, and our senior programs to get more food delivered,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Right now, the maximum occupancy anywhere is 75 people or 25% whatever is fewer. On Thursday, governor announced 3,675 new cases. There were also 12 additional deaths.

She also announced there will be a special legislative session prior to Thanksgiving. The governor said the goal of the special session will be to provide COVID-19 relief for businesses and New Mexicans. The special session is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 24 and lawmakers expect it will only last one day.

Latest News