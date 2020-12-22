Long-awaited rocket themed sign goes up at Roswell coffee shop

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A coffee shop owner in Roswell had a big idea for a giant sign. She thought, get it made and hang it up for everyone to see it. No problem right? But there were plenty of problems and obstacles to overcome. “But seeing it now is just like, it’s just I don’t know, I mean I’m speechless,” said Anne Baker, owner of Stellar Coffee in Roswell.

Stellar Coffee finally put up their brand new, high tech rocket sign. It has been a project five years in the making. Baker said the sign was completed last winter and they really wanted to get it up before Christmas but because Main Street is a highway, they had to get approval from the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

“It’s just you know who would not want to take their picture with that thing that’s amazing it’s so Roswell; It’s not just the rocket theme, it’s also the art theme,” Baker said.

Baker said she felt that she wanted something to catch people’s eyes and bring them to the store and take photos in front of it. She also wanted the sign to highlight what Roswell was all about. “I like retro stuff, vintage stuff, all that kind of stuff, and I like bring it back with high tech, insides, and guts, so it’s all high tech LED’s, it’s all very energy efficient,” said the creator and artist Josh Berry of Metal Mark Eclectics.

Berry said he wanted to make the sign look like the retro neon signs that used to line the downtown streets in Roswell but make it with high tech lights that can change color. Berry said he was bummed that he couldn’t get it up last year but said it means more to have it up this year because of the pandemic; He said it’s just his shiny Christmas ornament and a gift for the city.

“So many times, I’ve sat here and wondered why the delay on this has been so long, took so long to finish but this year kind of sums it up for me. I really feel if there’s ever a year, I kind of want to give this to the city, it’s this one, it’s just kind of a little bit of shiny brightness and happiness when I feel we need it,” said Berry.

Baker says she hopes her sign will inspire other downtown shops to get creative with new signs to recreate the nostalgic energy of downtown Roswell.

