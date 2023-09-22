TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos County Magistrate Court is hosting a ‘safe surrender’ event from Friday, September 29 to Saturday, September 30. Individuals with outstanding bench warrants can turn themselves in for lenient treatment.

The event will accept anyone with a bench warrant from a New Mexico magistrate court – the warrant doesn’t have to be from Taos. Those who surrender themselves will receive an opportunity to avoid jail and other consequences, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC).

“Safe Surrender events are a great way for people throughout the state to come to the courthouse to work on a solution,” AOC Director Artie Pepin said in a press release. “This year alone, judges have seen more than 150 people and a total of 689 warrants have been canceled during these events.”

The Taos magistrate court will accept surrenders from 1:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on September 29th and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on September 30th. If you are unsure if you have an outstanding bench warrant, you can call 855-268-7804 or lookup your name on this website.