ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the governor scaled back her public health order. The day after, protesters were out again, in northeast Albuquerque, to speak against it.

Calibers held the event which was attended by state and local lawmakers, the NRA, and Second Amendment supporters.

Governor Lujan Grisham amended her public health order Friday, narrowing its focus to ban open and concealed firearm carrying in public parks and playgrounds in Bernalillo County.

One state lawmaker said that is still a step too far.

Representative Lord said she and fellow state Representative John Block will continue to push for the governor’s impeachment.