ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local volunteers were honored Monday night by rangers from the Carson National Forest for their work in clearing trees. The trees fell during last December’s snow squall.

Justin Brandenburg cleared an estimated 950 trees by himself in the Lost Lake area. A group of 35 individuals from the Red River offroad coalition cleared around 10,000 trees around Red River.

Forest officials said they doubted the areas would have been open to the public if it were not for the work of the volunteers and that tree clearing in the areas affected will continue on until next year.