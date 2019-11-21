1  of  2
Local teacher honors memory of fallen New Mexico soldier

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teacher is getting national recognition for her story of a late veteran.

Moriarty High School’s Amy Page spent the last year researching the life and service of Joaquin Madril. He grew up in Duran, New Mexico, joined the Army in 1942, and then was shot and killed during the Battle of the Bulge, earning a Purple Heart.

Page traveled to his grave in France where she created a eulogy video for Madril.

“His legacy continues through the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at home in New Mexico who cherish the Purple Heart that represents bravery and the ultimate sacrifice of freedom,” Page said.

The video is now published on the American Battle Monuments Commission website, helping students learn more about Madril’s sacrifice. To watch the video, click here.

