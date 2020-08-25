Local restaurants share recipes for ‘Dinner with Zozobra’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zozobra is another event that will have zero spectators at it. The event is continuing on with a neat twist to try and help struggling restaurants who benefit from thousands of crowds attending Zozobra.

“These are our award-winning nachos featured in the New York Times as one of the 10 best nachos in the country,” says The Cowgirl Santa Fe owner Nicholas Ballas. And now you can make them yourself from the comfort of your own home.

The Cowgirl Santa Fe is just one of a handful of local restaurants that have offered recipes for Dinner with Zozobra. “They shared that with the public so that they could really make Zozobra special evening,” says Event Chairman Ray Sandoval.

From flautas, to Frito pie and even desserts, there are about ten recipes to choose from. Zozobra organizers say since the historic event is virtual this year they wanted people to enjoy a restaurant-quality meal for the event. “We want people to sit down and share a meal with each other break bread, turn off the phone and really make it into a special night,” Sandoval says.

Organizers say they also wanted to put struggling local businesses in the spotlight. Along with sharing recipes, participating restaurants are offering specials on take-out orders the night of Zozobra.

“Us New Mexicans know, what could be more special than food so any time that we have a special evening or get together food is a huge part of that get together,” Sandoval says.

While the event may look a little different this year, the lesson behind Old Man Gloom remains the same “Ultimately light conquers darkness,” Sandoval says.

Along with the recipes and take-out specials, the Zozobra committee has created a printable Zozobra centerpiece that you can use for your meal.

Latest News