NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several restaurants put on a fundraiser last week, and the proceeds are going to the family of fallen Officer Anthony Ferguson.

A total of 20 local restaurants were able to raise $10,000 for the family.

Restaurants in the fundraiser included Pizza 9, Revel Burger, and Tomato Cafe, among others.

An additional $2,200 was raised in a raffle in Alamogordo for a donated painting.

Ferguson was killed a few weeks ago when he was shot while chasing a suspect in Alamogordo.